Alaskan doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) - A 57-year-old Alaskan pediatrician has died while scuba diving off the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while diving with a group off Islamorada. Deputies said Kilgore was in about 45 feet (13 meters) of water when she began having trouble and lost conscious on the surface.

The diving boat’s crew began CPR and paramedics were summoned, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy report is pending.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.