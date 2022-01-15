Advertisement

Alaskan doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while...
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while diving with a group off Islamorada.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) - A 57-year-old Alaskan pediatrician has died while scuba diving off the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while diving with a group off Islamorada. Deputies said Kilgore was in about 45 feet (13 meters) of water when she began having trouble and lost conscious on the surface.

The diving boat’s crew began CPR and paramedics were summoned, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy report is pending.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Jamal Grant.
3 men recently sentenced in Anchorage for sex and human trafficking
COVID-19.
Alaska breaks daily COVID-19 record again with more than 5,000 cases over the last 2 days
North Pole Police Department.
North Pole man shot, killed in attempted robbery; man who police say was a co-conspirator charged with manslaughter
An at-home COVID-19 test.
At-home COVID tests scarce as Alaskans worry about freezing temperatures
Satellite imagery captures the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of...
Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory

Latest News

West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska
Tsunami Warning Center issues tsunami advisory following Tonga volcanic eruption
Old Seward Highway Bridge at Campbell Creek
Federal money on the way to help improve Alaska’s bridges and roads - clipped version
UA Board of Regents
University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting takes a look forward at 2023 budget
The Old Seward Highway Bridge at Campbell Creek in Anchorage.
Federal money on the way to help improve Alaska’s bridges and roads