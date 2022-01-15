Advertisement

Ellie’s Furcast: Last Frontier Trail Llamas

By Elinor Baty
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hannah Thurman is the very definition of a llama mama. If you were to drive by her farm on any given day, you would probably see a toddler and a handful of llamas following her around the yard.

“My business kind of came out of nowhere. When we moved here I actually just started just selling their poop to gardeners and stuff, just to help pay for their food,” Thurman said. “I think that people started wanting to buy their llama beans just so they could meet the llamas.”

She saw how happy her llamas made people, so in 2021 she had a brilliant idea — to combine her love of llamas with her love of hiking. Thurman started a business called Last Frontier Trail Llamas.

“Since they like to hike and I need to train them for hunting season, I thought well maybe I can start doing hikes with people,” she said. “That got pretty popular.”

Right now Thurman has five llamas, all of which love treats, pets and giving fuzzy llama kisses. If you would like to go hiking with them you can message Thurman on the Last Frontier Llamas Facebook page to book a trip.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John D'Elia, 41, was found dead at Marx Brothers Cafe in Downtown Anchorage on Dec. 19, 2021.
Police investigating death of Anchorage chef last month as suspicious
Tristan Jamal Grant.
3 men recently sentenced in Anchorage for sex and human trafficking
COVID-19.
Alaska shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 4,519 cases reported over last 2 days
North Pole Police Department.
North Pole man shot, killed in attempted robbery; man who police say was a co-conspirator charged with manslaughter
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Ellie's Furcast: Last Frontier Trail Llamas
Ellie's Furcast
Ellie’s Furcast: learning how to skijor
Ellie's Furcast: Learning how to skijor
Ellie's Furcast
Ellie’s Furcast: Ringing in the New Year