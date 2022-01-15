Ellie’s Furcast: Last Frontier Trail Llamas

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hannah Thurman is the very definition of a llama mama. If you were to drive by her farm on any given day, you would probably see a toddler and a handful of llamas following her around the yard.

“My business kind of came out of nowhere. When we moved here I actually just started just selling their poop to gardeners and stuff, just to help pay for their food,” Thurman said. “I think that people started wanting to buy their llama beans just so they could meet the llamas.”

She saw how happy her llamas made people, so in 2021 she had a brilliant idea — to combine her love of llamas with her love of hiking. Thurman started a business called Last Frontier Trail Llamas.

“Since they like to hike and I need to train them for hunting season, I thought well maybe I can start doing hikes with people,” she said. “That got pretty popular.”

Right now Thurman has five llamas, all of which love treats, pets and giving fuzzy llama kisses. If you would like to go hiking with them you can message Thurman on the Last Frontier Llamas Facebook page to book a trip.

