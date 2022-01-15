Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John D'Elia, 41, was found dead at Marx Brothers Cafe in Downtown Anchorage on Dec. 19, 2021.
Police investigating death of Anchorage chef last month as suspicious
Tristan Jamal Grant.
3 men recently sentenced in Anchorage for sex and human trafficking
North Pole Police Department.
North Pole man shot, killed in attempted robbery; man who police say was a co-conspirator charged with manslaughter
COVID-19.
Alaska shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 4,519 cases reported over last 2 days
COVID-19.
Alaska breaks daily COVID-19 record again with more than 5,000 cases over the last 2 days

Latest News

At-home COVID-19 tests in Alaska
Demand for at-home COVID tests rises, while kits are in short supply
Alaska COVID-19 update
Alaska breaks COVID-19 record again this week
Alaska state ferries collide while docking in Ketchikan
No injuries reported after state ferries collide while docking in Ketchikan
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly will consider measure that would amend charter to cap the time an acting mayor can serve