Snow and cooler temps in Southcentral

Rain continues in southeast
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A front pushes into Southcentral Alaska on Saturday, bringing snow. A total of 1-4 inches are expected with this storm for most of the region.

Anchorage is expecting 2-4 inches of snow. Temperatures will start cooling to more seasonal averages as we go through the weekend. Anchorage’s snow depth is currently 14 inches.

A large area of low pressure continues to spin over the panhandle into the weekend. This will continue the weather woes, some of disaster proportion, in this part of the state. A flood watch continues through Saturday morning as rain continues to be the main precipitation type now affecting the panhandle, and not in a good way.

Kodiak gets some winter sunshine, with highs in the 30s.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

