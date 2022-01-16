The Mat-Su Animal Shelter takes part in the Betty White Challenge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In honor of Betty White’s death just before what would have been her 100th birthday, animal shelters are coming together to participate in the Betty White Challenge.

The challenge is a way of showing support to someone who was a lifelong animal lover and who volunteered with several humane organizations over the years. Her birthday would have been on January 17th, which is now the day that the Matanuska-Susitna Animal Shelter hopes to have all of its animals cleared out of the shelter.

Mat-Su Animal Shelter Manager Jamie Kennedy said that due to the pandemic and other factors, many shelters are becoming overloaded.

“So our goal is to try to get as many homes as we can for these animals this weekend,” Kennedy said.

If they only get five animals adopted this weekend, Kennedy said it will still be a win for them, as they just want to find homes for as many animals as possible.

“Betty White’s birthday is Monday — or would have been Monday, her 100th birthday — and there was a nationwide push to do donations to shelters and so we would really like to have a clear shelter by Monday in honor of her,” Kennedy said.

The event will take place at the Mat-Su Animal Shelter this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and the event is also first come, first serve.

