Advertisement

Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station

Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:20 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - The body of a newborn boy was found in a duffel bag outside of a Chicago fire station.

Authorities say firefighters found the deceased baby early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear how long the baby had been there or if the infant had frozen to death.

Safe haven advocates say they are devastated.

Illinois’s safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the child with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.

Those safe places include hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska
Tsunami Warning Center issues tsunami advisory following Tonga volcanic eruption
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while...
Alaskan doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys
Satellite imagery captures the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of...
Tsunami threat recedes from huge Pacific volcanic eruption
COVID-19.
Alaska breaks daily COVID-19 record again with more than 5,000 cases over the last 2 days
Tristan Jamal Grant.
3 men recently sentenced in Anchorage for sex and human trafficking

Latest News

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
British national ID’d as hostage-taker at Texas synagogue
Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves...
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
‘Wordle’ is internet’s latest gaming obsession
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility...
Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated