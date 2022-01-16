Temperatures returning closer to normal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A disturbance in the atmosphere, along with moisture flowing northward out of the Gulf of Alaska, brought off and on snow showers to Anchorage with even a band of heavier snow Saturday evening. Only a few snow showers will stick around after midnight leaving skies mostly cloudy. High pressure noses into Southcentral for Sunday, allowing for some sunny breaks in the afternoon, and delivering a return to more normal temperatures to start the week. Snow chances increase again by week’s end.

For storm weary Southeast, Sunday will be largely unsettled with rain in locations closer to sea level, and snow levels rising to around 800 ft. High temperature are forecast to generally remain in the middle to upper 30s. Rainfall is expected to total between one half inch to one inch by storm’s end late Sunday. Sunshine then is expected to return for Monday.

