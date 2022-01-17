Advertisement

Alaska Legislature votes to keep mandatory COVID-19 testing, masking in the Capitol

The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - On the eve of the next regular session, the Alaska Legislature has voted to keep mandatory masking rules in place in the state Capitol along with regular COVID-19 testing for legislators and their staff.

The Legislative Council, a committee that represents the Legislature as a whole, voted to keep the existing COVID-19 policies in place through the session unless they’re changed by the same committee.

Eagle River Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold tried to make masking optional, but legislators on the council rejected that proposal on a 3-10 vote. Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, said it “seems like the wrong time to do this,” referring to making masks optional and the high case rates hitting Alaska.

If cases drop, masking and testing rules could be amended, he added.

Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, tried to make regular COVID-19 testing optional, too, saying it would save “some pretty substantial funding,” but the motion failed along similar lines.

Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, joined eight other legislators opposed to moving to optional testing.

“I think it’s a little too early to relax our standards,” he said.

Legislative Council voted 11-2 to extend a $1 million contract with Beacon Occupational Health and Safety Services to conduct COVID-19 testing through the end of June if that is required. The Anchorage-based company ran COVID-19 testing in the Capitol last year when the building was closed to the public until June.

Legislature to join scholarship lawsuit

The Legislative Council also voted on Monday to file an amicus brief in a lawsuit filed by four Alaska college students, challenging the decision by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration to drain the state’s college scholarship fund.

Stevens said the fund was intended to provide certainty to thousands of scholarship recipients and that turning that funding into an annual appropriation “could put them in real jeopardy.”

After the meeting, Rep. Sara Hannan, D-Anchorage, said the brief would be filed in support of the lawsuit, challenging the constitutionality of the Dunleavy administration’s interpretation of which funds are required to be emptied if an annual procedural vote fails to pass through the Legislature.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while...
Alaskan doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys
The Hunga Tonga ha’apai volcanic eruption that occurred Friday evening sent pressure waves...
Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption was largest in 3 decades
West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska
Tsunami Warning Center issues tsunami advisory following Tonga volcanic eruption
COVID-19.
Alaska breaks daily COVID-19 record again with more than 5,000 cases over the last 2 days
In honor of Betty White’s death just before what would have been her 100th birthday, animal...
The Mat-Su Animal Shelter takes part in the Betty White Challenge

Latest News

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Gov. Dunleavy talks expectations of state on eve of legislative session
Debris of Yute Commuter Service flight that caught on fire at Bethel Airport
Bethel plane fire prompts warnings, letters from national agencies
Monday, January 17 Morning Weather
Monday, January 17 Morning Weather
FAA letter sent to more than 200 plane operators regarding safety concerns over faulty wiring...
FAA LETTER BETHEL PLANE FIRE