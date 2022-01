JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy spoke Monday about his expectations of the upcoming legislative session, which is due to begin Tuesday in Juneau.

Addressing media in the State Capitol Building, Dunleavy discussed what Alaskans can expect from the 2022 legislature.

