Quiet weather to start the week

A much needed and well deserved break, especially in Southeast
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:21 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pretty much since 2022 began, the weather has been very active across the southern half of the state. Thankfully, that trend has changed to generally a more quiet pattern, at least to start the week. High pressure largely covers the state, especially in the Interior and the North Slope, where skies are mainly clear, and thus quite cold. This same high is pushing into Southcentral and Southeast as well, meaning there will be break from significant weather, at least for a few days.

The only “fly in the ointment” will be areas of low clouds and freezing fog, which will continue to develop and encompass locations along Cook Inlet (including Anchorage International airport) and communities right at sea level in Southeast, especially those along the Pacific side. This makes for tricky temperature forecasting as the fog keeps temperatures from cooling off significantly at night, and limits daytime heating. Outside the fog layer, skies will have a mix of sun and clouds. Southcentral and Southeast will both have “seasonably chilly” temperatures compared to normal through Tuesday.

The weather becomes active again toward the end of the week. Enjoy your Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

