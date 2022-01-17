Seasonal conditions today, with a warmer trend by weeks end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Freezing fog is already leading to significantly reduced visibility across Anchorage, as high pressure and a shallow warm air inversion remains in place. With a fairly quiet weather pattern expected through the day, the fog will take some time to burn off in Anchorage, with sunshine elsewhere across Southcentral.

High pressure located to our south is also keeping sunny and quiet conditions in place for Southeast. In fact much of the state will see seemingly quiet weather through the first part of this week before temperatures take an upward trend. While no alerts are in place to start of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, expect winter weather alerts to make a return as the active weather builds back into the state.

An area of low pressure will move northward into the Gulf of Alaska into Tuesday afternoon. As it does, we’ll see clouds thicken up and a return to winter weather across the region. Initially snow will only remain fixated on coastal regions, but as the low continues to drift into the Gulf of Alaska, snow chances will eventually build into inland regions of Southcentral.

We’ll keep active weather with us this week, with highs making a run near freezing by weeks end.

Have a wonderful Monday!

