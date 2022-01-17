Advertisement

Seasonal conditions today, with a warmer trend by weeks end

Areas of freezing fog will lead to reduced visiblity for most of the day
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Freezing fog is already leading to significantly reduced visibility across Anchorage, as high pressure and a shallow warm air inversion remains in place. With a fairly quiet weather pattern expected through the day, the fog will take some time to burn off in Anchorage, with sunshine elsewhere across Southcentral.

High pressure located to our south is also keeping sunny and quiet conditions in place for Southeast. In fact much of the state will see seemingly quiet weather through the first part of this week before temperatures take an upward trend. While no alerts are in place to start of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, expect winter weather alerts to make a return as the active weather builds back into the state.

An area of low pressure will move northward into the Gulf of Alaska into Tuesday afternoon. As it does, we’ll see clouds thicken up and a return to winter weather across the region. Initially snow will only remain fixated on coastal regions, but as the low continues to drift into the Gulf of Alaska, snow chances will eventually build into inland regions of Southcentral.

We’ll keep active weather with us this week, with highs making a run near freezing by weeks end.

Have a wonderful Monday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while...
Alaskan doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys
The Hunga Tonga ha’apai volcanic eruption that occurred Friday evening sent pressure waves...
Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption was largest in 3 decades
West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska
Tsunami Warning Center issues tsunami advisory following Tonga volcanic eruption
COVID-19.
Alaska breaks daily COVID-19 record again with more than 5,000 cases over the last 2 days
In honor of Betty White’s death just before what would have been her 100th birthday, animal...
The Mat-Su Animal Shelter takes part in the Betty White Challenge

Latest News

Monday, January 17 Morning Weather
Monday, January 17 Morning Weather
Quiet start to the week, becoming active again by late week
Quiet weather to start the week
The Hunga Tonga ha’apai volcanic eruption that occurred Friday evening sent pressure waves...
Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption was largest in 3 decades
Temperatures to return to "normal" over the next few days
Temperatures returning closer to normal