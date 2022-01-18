Advertisement

3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who was shot outside a football game, at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons into a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, killing Bility and injuring three people.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons in the direction of a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, injuring three people and killing an 8-year-old girl.

A grand jury recommended the charges against the three Sharon Hill Police officers, Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney, in the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility.

Murder charges previously filed against two Black teenagers for firing gunshots that prompted the officers to shoot, were also dropped Tuesday, according to a news release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hunga Tonga ha’apai volcanic eruption that occurred Friday evening sent pressure waves...
Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption was largest in 3 decades
Debris of Yute Commuter Service flight that caught on fire at Bethel Airport
Bethel plane fire prompts warnings, letters from national agencies
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while...
Alaskan doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys
The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Legislature votes to keep mandatory COVID-19 testing, masking in the Capitol
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
Alaska legislators seek answers to why former Permanent Fund Corp. director was abruptly ousted

Latest News

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest...
Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112
FILE - Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Actor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatment
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups before the College Football Playoff championship...
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights
Shaylynn Curtis, 28, was charged with abuse of a corpse.
Kentucky mother charged with murder after baby dies from meth
Truist is joining a growing number of banks that have eliminated overdraft fees entirely or...
Truist cuts down overdraft fees, joining other big banks