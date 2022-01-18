Cloudy, quiet, chance of snow through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A full moon occurs tonight, called the wolf moon, old moon or ice moon in January. If you have clear skies where you are, check it out. In Anchorage the moon sets at 11:11 Tuesday morning.

Skies cleared on Monday, and it was also the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Moisture will angle into the Southcentral region, with a chance of snow over the area, which lasts into the week. The chance of snow becomes more likely around Seward and Whittier.

Southeast Alaska will see increasing clouds through the day Tuesday. A winter storm watch from Juneau to Haines for 4 to 8 inches of snow that starts Wednesday. The front swinging in will produce snow to start, then as warmer air trails in, mixing with and turning to rain.

