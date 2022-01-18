Dozens of vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years

BOSQUE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies and expert divers found more than a dozen vehicles submerged in Lake Whitney while they acted on a tip in the search for John Creech, a man who mysteriously disappeared about 20 years ago.

Investigators launched a three-day search of several locations at the central Texas lake after they were informed that Creech’s remains might be in the lake, KWTX reported.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by the Texas Game Wardens and Adventures with Purpose, an expert dive team.

During the effort, more than a dozen vehicles were located beneath the surface of the lake, and two vehicles were removed from the lake in the Soldiers Bluff. The vehicles were brought up from depths of 40 and 65 feet.

More than six other vehicles were located and searched. The condition of these vehicles prohibited efforts to remove them from the lake, the sheriff’s office said.

“This investigation continues, and we are committed to successfully locating Creech or determining what ultimately happened to him,” Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. “It is our hope and mission to provide the family with his return or answers that provide closure.”

