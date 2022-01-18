Advertisement

Rescuers chisel dog’s head out of wall after he gets stuck

By KNXV Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:33 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KNXV) - A dog named Buddy is recovering after getting his head stuck inside a block wall in Phoenix. Rescuers had to chip away brick to free him.

Buddy, a 2-year-old pitbull-terrier mix, got away from his owner, noticed another dog and got his head stuck inside a block wall.

“The other dog was not very appreciative of him being there and proceeded to bite him multiple times on the head,” said Dr. Andrew Tornell, a veterinarian with the Arizona Humane Society.

Someone called the humane society, and emergency technicians spent about 20 minutes chiseling away brick to rescue Buddy. He spent three days at the trauma hospital recovering from his injuries.

“The dog is one of the friendliest dogs that I’ve ever seen. You would not have imagined he just went through this whole ordeal,” said Francisco Cabella, who works for the humane society.

Buddy was reunited with his owner thanks to a map created by Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. His owner saw where her dog was found, got all the information and contacted the humane society. She says she had no idea her dog had ended up stuck in a wall.

Tornell says those who work in the animal trauma hospital take in about 10,000 calls a year for animals who are sick, stray and injured. If you notice an animal in need, the doctor says don’t approach the animal but instead contact experts to handle the situation.

“So, for the experts to handle it, really, is the best approach. They are trained in it. They have all the tools and supplies needed for that, and it is the best option for the animal,” he said.

