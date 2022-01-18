Snow chances increase through the middle of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first few days of the week have been fairly quiet across Southcentral and that trend will continue for most of Tuesday. Clouds are already thickening up across Southcentral with snow showers possible for coastal regions by this afternoon. Inland regions will see snow building in overnight into Wednesday. This won’t be a prolific snowfall event, as most locations will only see upwards of an inch of snow. Higher amounts will be seen from Seward to Prince William Sound where 3 to 9 inches of snow looks possible into Wednesday evening.

The main precipitaiton axis with this storm will push into Southeast Wednesday, where a winter storm watch will go into effect. This storm will easily dump up to 8 inches of snow across the Northern Inner Channels through Thursday. While localized heavier amounts can be expected, on average the area will see anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The rest of the week, will feature a series of disturbances that will keep wintry weather in the forecast from Southcentral to Southeast. At times the wintry weather will become more of a mix, as temperatures begin a warming trend. By the end of the week, those in Southcentral could see highs climbing into the mid 30s, while portions of Southeast top out near 40.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

