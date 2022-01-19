Advertisement

Alaska court weighs arguments over new election process

"I voted today!" sticker in Juneau on Aug. 18, 2020.
"I voted today!" sticker in Juneau on Aug. 18, 2020.
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:35 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Supreme Court is weighing arguments in a case that challenges the constitutionality of a voter-approved system that would end party primaries in the state and institute ranked-choice voting in general elections.

Scott Kendall is an attorney who helped write the ballot measure that narrowly passed in 2020. He told justices Tuesday that Alaska voters have the right to make a new election system. An attorney for the state also defended the initiative.

The chief justice of the court said the court would try to issue a prompt decision.

