Alaska lawmakers face proposed salary hike, allowance limits

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A commission tasked with reviewing legislative pay has voted to raise the annual salary for Alaska lawmakers but to restrict the daily allowance that lawmakers can receive.

The changes will go forward unless the Legislature expressly rejects them. The commission voted 3-1 to raise the annual base salary from $50,400 a year to $64,000 and to cap at $100 a day and require receipts for an allowance that lawmakers could claim during regular sessions.

The panel additionally called for lawmakers to receive a state employee per diem rate plus lodging for special sessions called by a governor.

