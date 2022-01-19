Buoys alerted the National Tsunami Warning Center after volcano erupted

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A tsunami is typically thought of as the effect of a significant seismic event, such as an earthquake, but a massive underwater eruption of a volcano near the island nation of Tonga last Saturday triggered a tsunami advisory for the west coast of the United States, including Alaska.

It was a large eruption, according to Ben Heath, a duty scientist for the National Tsunami Warning Center located in Palmer.

“What was really interesting about this event is we’re geared towards seismic alarms,” he said. “So most of the events that we have are related to earthquakes and we actually didn’t — what we recorded, the way we first learned about this eruption was actually some of our buoys went off.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses what are called “DART buoys”, which stands for Deep-ocean Assessment and Research of Tsunamis, to monitor ocean activity and measures a tsunami as it propagates through the ocean. After the eruption of the underwater volcano occurred, the information transmitted by the buoys alerted the warning center of the tsunami.

“It’s very unique for the types of events that we respond to usually,” said Heath.

The largest wave recorded in Alaska from the tsunami measured 100 centimeters — approximately 3.3 feet — on the coast of King Cove. Heath said the warning center does not anticipate another major eruption from the volcano to trigger more tsunamis, but the center is still monitoring for activity.

The tsunami warning centers in Alaska and Hawaii are used to monitor the globe for tsunami-generating earthquakes, and upon detection and evaluation, issue warning guidance to coastal regions of the United States. The Alaska-based location resides in Palmer due to bedrock that sticks out of the ground, allowing for more accurate data from a seismometer.

