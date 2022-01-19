Advertisement

Buoys alerted the National Tsunami Warning Center after volcano erupted

By Carly Schreck
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A tsunami is typically thought of as the effect of a significant seismic event, such as an earthquake, but a massive underwater eruption of a volcano near the island nation of Tonga last Saturday triggered a tsunami advisory for the west coast of the United States, including Alaska.

It was a large eruption, according to Ben Heath, a duty scientist for the National Tsunami Warning Center located in Palmer.

“What was really interesting about this event is we’re geared towards seismic alarms,” he said. “So most of the events that we have are related to earthquakes and we actually didn’t — what we recorded, the way we first learned about this eruption was actually some of our buoys went off.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses what are called “DART buoys”, which stands for Deep-ocean Assessment and Research of Tsunamis, to monitor ocean activity and measures a tsunami as it propagates through the ocean. After the eruption of the underwater volcano occurred, the information transmitted by the buoys alerted the warning center of the tsunami.

“It’s very unique for the types of events that we respond to usually,” said Heath.

The largest wave recorded in Alaska from the tsunami measured 100 centimeters — approximately 3.3 feet — on the coast of King Cove. Heath said the warning center does not anticipate another major eruption from the volcano to trigger more tsunamis, but the center is still monitoring for activity.

The tsunami warning centers in Alaska and Hawaii are used to monitor the globe for tsunami-generating earthquakes, and upon detection and evaluation, issue warning guidance to coastal regions of the United States. The Alaska-based location resides in Palmer due to bedrock that sticks out of the ground, allowing for more accurate data from a seismometer.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hunga Tonga ha’apai volcanic eruption that occurred Friday evening sent pressure waves...
Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption was largest in 3 decades
Debris of Yute Commuter Service flight that caught on fire at Bethel Airport
Bethel plane fire prompts warnings, letters from national agencies
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while...
Alaskan doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
Alaska legislators seek answers to why former Permanent Fund Corp. director was abruptly ousted
The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Legislature votes to keep mandatory COVID-19 testing, masking in the Capitol

Latest News

Pictured left to right: Calissa Robertson, Aleece White and Faith Bates.
Eagle River woman selling stickers to help friend’s battle with breast cancer
Substitute teacher helps buy winter gear for Mountain View Elementary
An entire school is surprised with new winter gear at Mountain View Elementary
Fatal Anchorage crash
Passenger involved in Northeast Anchorage vehicle collision last week later died of their injuries
Stickers for Aleece