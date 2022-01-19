Driver involved in Northeast Anchorage vehicle collision last week has died of their injuries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is now investigating a vehicle collision in Northeast Anchorage last week as a fatality, after one of the drivers involved died of their injuries two days later.

Anchorage police responded to a collision at Debarr Road and Pine Street on Jan. 11, according to a release from the department. According to police, a 2015 Honda was traveling eastbound on Debarr, and turned northbound onto Pine Street at the intersection. At the same time, police wrote, a 2016 Chevy Silverado was being driven through the intersection on a green light, westbound on Debarr Road.

The Chevy struck the Honda “that had turned directly in front of it,” police wrote. The male driver of the Honda and a female passenger were both injured and taken to a hospital. According to police, their injuries were thought to be non-life threatening at the time.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured, but both vehicles were disabled.

Two days later on Jan. 13, police say the driver the the Honda died at the hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained in the collision.

“This incident is now being investigated as a fatality,” police wrote. The driver of the Chevy was cited for driving with a suspended license, but no other charges or citations have been filed at this time, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not yet completed the process of identifying the driver’s next of kin, the release said.

