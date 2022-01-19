Advertisement

Eagle River woman selling stickers to help friend’s battle with breast cancer

By Peggy McCormack
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:20 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Faith Bates grew up with her very close friend Aleece White in Eagle River. When White developed breast cancer, Bates knew she wanted to support her and find a way the community could also support White.

That’s where 12-year-old budding artist Calissa Robertson comes in.

Last May, Bates asked Robertson, a friend’s daughter, to paint something for her, although she wasn’t sure what sort of design she had in mind.

“When I see someone that’s artistic and their desire to — I always wanna feed that, I always wanna be like, ‘you can do something with this,’” Bates said. “So when I came to her, ... she was a little nervous. I’m like, ‘you can do this, just paint something from your heart,’ and she did.”

Robertson came up with a picture of a girl holding a large plant with some smaller plants in the background. Bates decided it was the perfect image to put on holographic stickers to sell in her shop, Vintage Poppy.

The stickers sell for $5 each and are available at Revive Home Market in Eagle River on the first and last Friday and Saturday every month from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on the website vintagepoppyak.com. All proceeds go to help White with her medical treatments.

