Snow returns to southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new storm system is moving north through the Gulf of Alaska and this will bring in snow to southern Alaska and Anchorage. A second storm is in the far western Aleutians.

The snow has already started falling in Seldovia on the southern end of the Kenai Peninsula.

The storm sticks around through the day Wednesday. A second round of snow, with warmer temperature brings more snow Thursday and Thursday night, but we could see rain mixing in as temperatures climb above freezing. Over the weekend, temperatures will be closing in on 40 degrees during the day. Slushy, icy roads and walkways are likely again.

Southeast Alaska is dealing with the approaching winter storm, too. A winter weather advisory is in place for the Haines area south to Juneau. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are anticipated. To the south, 6 to 10 inches of snow could cover the Hyder community.

Wind chills falling to 40 and 45 below zero have Gambell and Unalakleet under a wind chill advisory.

