Advertisement

Snow returns to southern Alaska

Two more storms with warmer air arriving this weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:22 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new storm system is moving north through the Gulf of Alaska and this will bring in snow to southern Alaska and Anchorage. A second storm is in the far western Aleutians.

The snow has already started falling in Seldovia on the southern end of the Kenai Peninsula.

The storm sticks around through the day Wednesday. A second round of snow, with warmer temperature brings more snow Thursday and Thursday night, but we could see rain mixing in as temperatures climb above freezing. Over the weekend, temperatures will be closing in on 40 degrees during the day. Slushy, icy roads and walkways are likely again.

Southeast Alaska is dealing with the approaching winter storm, too. A winter weather advisory is in place for the Haines area south to Juneau. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are anticipated. To the south, 6 to 10 inches of snow could cover the Hyder community.

Wind chills falling to 40 and 45 below zero have Gambell and Unalakleet under a wind chill advisory.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hunga Tonga ha’apai volcanic eruption that occurred Friday evening sent pressure waves...
Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption was largest in 3 decades
Debris of Yute Commuter Service flight that caught on fire at Bethel Airport
Bethel plane fire prompts warnings, letters from national agencies
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while...
Alaskan doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
Alaska legislators seek answers to why former Permanent Fund Corp. director was abruptly ousted
The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Legislature votes to keep mandatory COVID-19 testing, masking in the Capitol

Latest News

Moon view over Alaska 1-18-22
Snow returns to southern Alaska - Jackie Purcell 1-18-22
Tuesday, January 18 Morning Weather
Snow chances increase through middle of the week
Tuesday, January 18 Morning Weather
Tuesday, January 18 Morning Weather
Lunar halo-James Julien_Jackie_1-17-22
Cloudy, quiet, chance of snow through the week