State to offer limited catamaran service for Alaska towns

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The state transportation department has signed contracts with vendors to run catamarans to southeast Alaska communities affected by a lack of ferry service though some community leaders question if those options will meet resident needs for freight and groceries.

CoastAlaska reports that officials in Gustavus have been among those asking the department to activate the idle Tazlina ferry. The department says the ferry won’t be ready until early February.

In the meantime officials have signed contracts with private vendors for passenger service through March.

