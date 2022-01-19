Winter weather today, with warmer weather into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow is steadily building into Southcentral, as an area of low pressure moves into the Gulf of Alaska. While snow will be periodic in nature for inland regions, the heaviest snow will stay confined to Prince William Sound. This is where 3 to 7 inches of snow can be expected, with slightly higher amounts through Thompson Pass. Elsewhere across Southcentral, we’ll see on average 1 to 3 inches of snow. This will bring our seasonal snow total near 40″, which is just a few inches shy of where we should be for this time of year.

Outside of the snow, temperatures begin an upward trend today. Many areas will top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with even warmer conditions expected into the weekend.

Southeast is also seeing the effects of this storm, as winter weather advisories are in place across parts of the Panhandle. Many areas across the Southern Inner Channels are already too warm for snow to occur. However, those locations under the winter weather advisories, should see several hours of snow accumulation before warmer air moves in and leads to a transition. Areas under the winter weather advisory will see anywhere from 4 to 10 inches of snow into Thursday morning.

Beyond Thursday, the next focus is another system that will impact the region. This one will not only keep the active weather with us, but also bring warmer temperatures. By weeks end and into the weekend we’ll begin a run with highs near 40. This will lead to more of a cold rain and messy roads across Southcentral as we head into the last week and a half of January. It’s looking very likely that this month will close out well above average for January.

Have a wonderful and safe Wednesday!

