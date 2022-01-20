Advertisement

2 northbound lanes of Seward Highway closed between Dowling and Tudor

The far right-hand northbound lane remains open
Two northbound lanes of the Seward Highway have been closed due to icy conditions and reduced...
Two northbound lanes of the Seward Highway have been closed due to icy conditions and reduced visibility, the Anchorage Police Department said.(Taylor Clark)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two northbound lanes of the Seward Highway have been closed due to icy conditions and reduced visibility, the Anchorage Police Department said.

In a community alert posted Wednesday, the Anchorage police said the left two northbound lanes of the highway between Dowling Road and Tudor Road have been shut down.

“There are multiple collisions and vehicles in the ditch on the northbound lanes of the Seward Highway,” the alert states.

Though the left two northbound lanes are closed, the far right-hand lane of the highway remains open. Drivers are asked to merge into the far right-hand lane, or to use a different route.

