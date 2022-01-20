Advertisement

Anchorage green cards are out and property values are up

Assessed values for homes in Anchorage went up an average of 8-10%.
Assessed values for homes in Anchorage went up an average of 8-10%.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:32 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those who own a home in Anchorage may be surprised at how much the city says it’s worth. Property assessments mailed last week show an increase in value between 8-10% according to the Municipal Assessor’s office.

Cory Allen Young, communications director for Mayor Dave Bronson’s office, said a tight housing market combined with very low inventory is pushing prices up.

“Right now there’s 99 condos (for sale) out there and about 165 residential homes,” Young said. “Compare that to 2016 when there was 330 condos and 600 residential homes.”

According to the city, the average single-family home in the municipality is assessed at $400,949. The average Multiple Listing Service listed sale price for that same home is $424,566.

Young said higher home prices in Girdwood may be pushing those averages up slightly.

On the commercial side, it’s a different story. Most commercial property assessments in Anchorage stayed flat or fell, according to data from the city. Office space (down 2.5% ), retail (down 4.4%) and hotels (down 9.8%) lost the most value. Young said demand for those properties fell during the pandemic.

People who have questions about their assessments can visit the 3rd floor of Anchorage City Hall or call the Property Appraisal Division at 907-343-6500 where they can also request a review. The deadline file a formal appeal is Feb. 11.

Young said people may also qualify for a variety of exemptions including senior citizens, disabled veterans, residential, disaster tax relief, nonprofit etc. Information on that is available at the property appraisal website or by calling 907-343-6770. The deadline to apply for those exemptions is March 15.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Department of Justice.
Four sentenced for bribery, scheming to defraud through snow removal service for Anchorage Veterans Affairs
Wasilla doctor sentenced to close to 3 years in federal prison for overprescribing opioids to patients
A drive-thru COVID-19 test giveaway was held in Texarkana, Ark. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Website to order at-home COVID tests launches, but Alaskans will have other options than cold mailboxes
Help wanted signs continue to flood store windows as the ever-growing demand for employees...
Anchorage’s declining population creates strains on local economy
Passenger involved in Northeast Anchorage vehicle collision last week has died of their injuries

Latest News

An address returned an "invalid" error on the covidtests.gov website.
Alaskans experience problems with COVID test orders, few answers coming from government
The Iditarod restart in Willow, Alaska.
Musher and truck collide near Willow leaving 1 sled dog dead, 3 injured
A sample ballot of what ranked choice voting will look like in Alaska.
Alaska Supreme Court upholds ranked-choice voting system
COVID-19.
Alaska reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days as omicron’s spread continues