Anchorage police searching for woman indicted on manslaughter charges after fatal collision

By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are asking for assistance from the public in locating 55-year-old Mi Jung Sherrod, who was indicted by an Anchorage grand jury on one count of manslaughter, and additionally charged with driving under the influence in connection to a vehicle crash on June 24 of last year.

According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, Sherrod is alleged to have “been under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine.”

The collision between a van and a motorcycle killed 34-year-old Tom Lee. Anchorage police reported that Sherrod ran a red light at the intersection of Arctic Boulevard and International Airport Road.

The Department of Law stated that Sherrod is “currently at large and believed to be in the Anchorage area.”

Sherrod faces up to 20 years if convicted on the count of manslaughter, according to the release. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Anchorage Police and reference case 21-20027.

