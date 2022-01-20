Fairbanks police searching for person of interest in shooting that killed 1, injured another

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Fairbanks police say that one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred Tuesday night at an apartment on Slater Street in Fairbanks.

According to a press release, Fairbanks police are attempting to locate 22-year-old Takodah Veach, who they have identified as a “person of interest in a homicide.”

Police wrote in another press release that they are actively seeking information as to Veach’s whereabouts, who was last seen driving a silver 2007 Honda Accord, which Fairbanks police report was later located near Farmers Loop Road without Veach.

According to police, at 9:21 p.m. on Jan. 18, the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center was alerted to the shooting at the Slater Street apartment by a female victim who said she had been shot in the legs. Upon arrival, Fairbanks police officers located the woman and 39-year-old Lee Kalloch locked inside the bathroom of the apartment.

Kalloch had been shot in the upper chest, police wrote, and was pronounced dead.

The Fairbanks Police Department are asking anyone with information on Veach’s whereabouts to contact them at (907) 450-6500.

Fairbanks police are searching for 22-year-old Takodah Veach. (Photo courtesy Fairbanks Police Department)

