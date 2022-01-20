Mild temperatures ahead of moisture laden storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early Thursday morning, temperatures across the Anchorage bowl held steady in the middle and upper twenties. These readings were as much as five to fifteen degrees warmer than Wednesday morning, and already five degrees above the normal daytime high of 22 degrees.

Even though road conditions greatly improved on the three and two-lane roads overnight, still plan on some extra travel time as areas of freezing fog have brought another day of quickly changing visibilities from one side of town to the other.

The fog will retreat back over Cook Inlet midday revealing some sunshine. Clouds will quickly advance for the afternoon, as a well developed winter storm moves out of the Aleutians and over Kodiak Island as well as the southeastern Kenai Peninsula and western areas of Prince William Sound, initially spreading accumulating snow. Anchorage and Turnagain Arm will see increasing winds, perhaps as high as 55 mph, some snow shower activity late Thursday evening, continuing into the first half of Friday.

Warmer air already associated with the storm, as well as additional warm air surging northward from the Gulf of Alaska will change snow over to rain late Friday, and especially on Saturday with temperatures rising into the lower 40s. As the storm passes, colder air will gradually move back into Southcentral changing rain back over to snow beginning late Sunday.

Of more concern will be an “atmospheric river” spreading deep tropical moisture from Hawaii into Southeast, which could lead to significant rainfall beginning late Friday, continuing into Saturday, and possibly into Sunday and Monday as well. The National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for much of the region as the stage is set for significant flooding to occur as a result of the heavy rain itself, but also rapid melting of the foot-plus of snow that remains on the ground in several Southeast communities.

Previous heavy snowfall in Juneau is beginning to melt as rain is headed toward the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Southeast. (Sean Maguire)

Stay tuned to Alaska’s Weather Source over the next few days for updates on the forecast and how to prepare for potential impacts.

