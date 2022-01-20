Musher and truck collide near Willow leaving 1 sled dog dead, 3 injured

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - A sled dog musher from New Hampshire registered to race in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race collided with a truck while mushing near Willow on Wednesday, which has left one sled dog dead and three others injured.

Jaye Foucher of Sibersong Sleddogs was mushing near the Matanuska-Susitna Borough community of Willow on Wednesday afternoon when a truck collided with her sled dog team. Iditarod veteran DeeDee Jonrowe was among those who arrived quickly to assist Foucher. Jonrowe took the sled dog who died while Foucher traveled with her other injured dogs to Tier 1 Veterinary Medical Center in Wasilla.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, they received a call shortly after 2 p.m. about a collision near Willow involving a vehicle and a sled dog team.

Foucher told Alaska’s News Source on Wednesday that she was not physically injured, but that one dog had died and one dog remains missing. Out of 11 dogs on the line when Foucher’s team was struck, eight were checked by veterinary staff and all but three have been cleared.

Foucher said at this point, it looks like two to four of the dogs may not be able to race for the rest of the season. One of the dogs injured was her lead dog.

Foucher said that her dog team went to cross the road as she waved her arms in the air, but did not notice any deceleration from the oncoming vehicle. Foucher posted to a musher’s Facebook group that she needed assistance and said that other mushers driving dog trucks arrived to help within minutes.

“Everybody is kind of motivated to try and help her. This is a nightmare for a dog musher,” Jonrowe said Wednesday.

Foucher is currently registered for her first Iditarod, according to the race website. According to TV6 in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Roucher had temporarily relocated there to train her dogs in 2020. Foucher told Upper Michigan’s Source at the time that she breeds all of the dogs she races and that competing in the Iditarod was her ultimate goal.

Foucher had been training in Willow since August of 2021.

Foucher developed her interest in mushing after she became owner of a Siberian Husky in 2000, according to her website. After a career as a guitarist, Foucher then moved from Massachusetts to New Hampshire and is co-founder of New Hampshire’s only stage race, according to the website.

As of 2022, Foucher has a kennel of approximately 35 dogs and is one of 35 mushers registered to race in the Willow 300 Sled Dog Race in one week, according to her Facebook page.

Following the incident Wednesday afternoon, Foucher said that her team’s entry into the Willow 300 and the Iditarod are undetermined.

