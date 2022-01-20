Advertisement

Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.
Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.(Mushie & Co/FRIGG)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Over 330,000 FRIGG silicone pacifiers have been recalled as they pose a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been about 200 reports of the nipple piece falling off of the plastic pacifier shield, posing the choking risk, but no injuries have been reported.

They came in over 40 colors with different designs and sizes.

They were sold at Amazon, TJ Maxx, and other stores from April to December 2021.

The company that makes them said customers should stop using the product immediately.

To receive a full refund, customers should submit a picture of the product to the company before throwing it away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iditarod restart in Willow, Alaska.
Musher and truck collide near Willow leaving 1 sled dog dead, 3 injured
COVID-19.
Alaska reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days as omicron’s spread continues
Wasilla doctor sentenced to close to 3 years in federal prison for overprescribing opioids to patients
A drive-thru COVID-19 test giveaway was held in Texarkana, Ark. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Website to order at-home COVID tests launches, but Alaskans will have other options than cold mailboxes
Alaska is seeing an increase in meat prices.
Alaska sees an ongoing increase in meat prices

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
EXPLAINER: What’s a special grand jury and how does it work?
The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters
Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and...
Images show effects of lung damage among unvaccinated people