Advertisement

Prison for teen who pleaded guilty in college student death

Calvin Hunt, right, and Cameron Hunt, 13, from the Harlem neighborhood of New York, leave...
Calvin Hunt, right, and Cameron Hunt, 13, from the Harlem neighborhood of New York, leave court, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York. The pair attended the court appearance of Rashaun Weaver, who was charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the December attack on 18-year-old Tessa Majors, a Barnard College student.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM AKST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The teenager who admitted to the stabbing death of a New York City college student has been sentenced to 14 years to life in prison.

Rashaun Weaver had pleaded guilty in December to murder and robbery in the killing of Tessa Majors in 2019.

Weaver, 16 now and 14 at the time, was the last of three teens to be sentenced in the case.

Majors was 18 and a first-year student at Barnard College.

She was stabbed in December 2019 during an attempted robbery.

Weaver and another teen were charged as adults in the killing; a 13-year-old was tried as a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Department of Justice.
Four sentenced for bribery, scheming to defraud through snow removal service for Anchorage Veterans Affairs
Wasilla doctor sentenced to close to 3 years in federal prison for overprescribing opioids to patients
A drive-thru COVID-19 test giveaway was held in Texarkana, Ark. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Website to order at-home COVID tests launches, but Alaskans will have other options than cold mailboxes
Help wanted signs continue to flood store windows as the ever-growing demand for employees...
Anchorage’s declining population creates strains on local economy
Passenger involved in Northeast Anchorage vehicle collision last week has died of their injuries

Latest News

A sample ballot of what ranked choice voting will look like in Alaska.
Alaska Supreme Court upholds ranked-choice voting system
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Troopers confirm 2 Marines dead in military truck crash in North Carolina
COVID-19.
Alaska reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days as omicron’s spread continues