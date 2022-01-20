Advertisement

Snow first, with a mix of rain and snow to come

By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:31 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow fell across the Anchorage area through the day, and over the Southcentral Alaska region. The official amount was 2.2 inches, but some locations in the metro accumulated over 3 inches.

Snow and freezing rain is the issue in Juneau. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Hyder and the northern inner channels for snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, but a flood watch encompasses the length of the archipelago starting Thursday night and running through Saturday evening. Rain and snowmelt could cause flooding. The outlook is for 6 to 8 inches of rain to fall on top of an already deep snowpack.

One storm will move out Wednesday night with the next set to arrive Thursday evening. This next low brings in warm, moist air and it will mean messy, slushy conditions in Southcentral, and the bigger impacts to southeast.

Wind chills falling to 40 and 55 below zero over north and northwest coastal communities, as wind chill advisories are in place.

