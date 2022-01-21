Alyeska ski resort leads North America for most snowfall

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - Alyeska Resort is currently leading North America as the resort with the most snowfall, as of the latest reports Monday. Since Oct. 1, the ski resort has had a total of 394 inches of snow.

“There’s a few ski resorts in North America that are always kind of jockeying for a position. They’re all located in the Pacific Northwest,” said Ben Napolitano, the mountain marketing communications from Alyeska Ski resort. “And, you know, we are usually in that top tier of resorts as far as snow totals go.”

With more time left in the season, the staff is expecting the number to only get better. Staff said that on Friday, they are expecting a storm to roll in, which they estimate will bring in several inches of snowfall.

They say come Monday, Alyeska could have over 400 inches of snow.

“Being so close to 400 inches now at the end of January is a really good position to be in,” Napolitano said. “There’s still, what, three months left of skiing and riding, and of winter. So, we’ll keep track of that and fingers crossed for some fantastic snow.”

Last year, the resort led North America with the most snowfall, wrapping up their season with a total of 741 inches of snow. Napolitano says although Southcentral Alaska’s weather is unpredictable, they have been experiencing a good snowfall season.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.