Advertisement

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say

The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, is pictured here in 2003.(AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)
By Emily Van de Riet and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – Break out the leg lamp because a sequel to “A Christmas Story” is in the works nearly 40 years after the original’s debut.

The Hollywood Reporter said Legendary and Warner Bros. are producing the sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, with Peter Billingsley starring as Ralphie once again.

The original movie was set in the 1940s on Cleveland Street with 9-year-old Ralphie desperately dreaming of having a Red Ryder BB gun under the tree.

The sequel will be titled “A Christmas Story Christmas” and is intended to premiere on HBO Max. Production is set to begin in Hungary in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be set in the 1970s as adult Ralphie returns to his Cleveland Street house to “deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up,” as he reconnects with his childhood friends and accepts “the passing of his Old Man,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

A prior sequel was made in 2012 called “A Christmas Story 2.” It is unclear if the plot of “A Christmas Story Christmas” will take the 2012 plot into account.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho man charged with murder after DNA links him to 1985 Anchorage cold case
The Iditarod restart in Willow, Alaska.
Musher and truck collide near Willow leaving 1 sled dog dead, 3 injured
This graphic shows a magnitude 5.1 earthquake that struck across Cook Inlet from the Kenai...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes across Cook Inlet from Kenai Peninsula
A federal judge has ruled that Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration's firing of attorney Libby...
Federal judge rules Dunleavy’s ‘loyalty pledge’ termination of attorney was unconstitutional, in second such case
Anchorage police are asking for assistance from the public in locating 55-year-old Mi Jung...
Anchorage police searching for woman indicted on manslaughter charges after fatal collision

Latest News

"Being with hundreds of thousands of other people who are fighting for the same cause really...
Pro-Life Wisconsin group rallies against abortion in March for Life
The Kenai Peninsula Borough building in Soldotna, Alaska.
Kenai Peninsula Mayor Charlie Pierce joins race for Alaska governor
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
March For Life rally draws crowd from across the country, including one group who drove 30 hours fro
People Mover announced that six bus routes would be canceled on Friday due to COVID-19 related...
People Mover cancels some Friday bus trips