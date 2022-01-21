Advertisement

Large storm to cause many problems this weekend

By Joe Bartosik and Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vigorous storm swirling through the Gulf of Alaska will continue to spin across the southern coast of Alaska as we head into the weekend.

This storm is laden with moisture that originated just north of the state of Hawaii. All that tropical moisture and warmth is headed our way. Temperatures over the next few days will range from 35 to 45 and even overnight lows will stay above freezing through the weekend.

Warnings, advisories and watches for the mix of weather conditions are going to affect the state through the weekend.

The Southeast panhandle has a flood watch and it encompasses the length of the archipelago. Dangerous amounts of rain will drench the panhandle area through Saturday night. Rainfall of 4-8 inches is in the forecast, making it an “atmospheric river” type event.

