Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes across Cook Inlet from Kenai Peninsula

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck about 30 miles northwest of Ninilchik on Thursday evening, across Cook Inlet from the Kenai Peninsula.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 72 miles deep at 8:18 p.m. Thursday. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, it was about 17 miles southeast of Mount Redoubt volcano.

Though it was on the west side of the Inlet, the earthquake was felt as far away as Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, according to the center.

