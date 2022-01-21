People Mover cancels some Friday bus trips

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People Mover announced that select trips on six bus routes would be canceled Friday due to COVID-19 related staff shortages.

The announcement was posted in a community alert that some trips throughout the day will not run on routes 10, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 55. It also said the routes will not be appearing on Google and other bus tracking apps as canceled.

People Mover routes 40, 65, 85, 21, 31, 11, 41, 91 and 92 will still run on Friday.

People Mover Transit Planning Manager Bart Rudolph told Alaska’s News Source that only 24 of the 850 trips scheduled for Friday would be affected by the cancelations, and said that the best way to find out what routes would be affected is to visit peoplemover.org or call (907) 343-6543 until 5 p.m.

Rudolph said that approximately 25% of the workforce is unable to drive buses on Friday, most of which is due to COVID. Rudolph said that all weekend routes were covered and would run on schedule, but that route coverage for Monday was still uncertain. Rudolph said that no consecutive bus trips would be canceled, so that if someone did not see a bus they expected to run, one would arrive at the next scheduled time on that route.

Route 10 covers Northern Lights Boulevard, route 20 covers Mountain View, route 30 covers Debarr Road, route 35 covers Arctic Boulevard and route 55 covers Lake Otis Parkway.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

