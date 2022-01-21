Trial begins over challenges to Alaska redistricting plan

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The trial has begun in a consolidated case that challenges Alaska’s newly redrawn political boundaries.

Following a discussion of procedural matters Friday, the trial began with the questioning of witnesses related to a case that challenges the Alaska Redistricting Board’s decision to split Eagle River into two Senate districts.

In all, five lawsuits were filed over the new maps. The trial is taking place via video conference, and the outcome could be appealed to the Alaska Supreme Court. The redistricting board was charged with rewriting state political boundaries after the 2020 census.

The board voted 3-2 in November to adopt the new maps for state House and Senate districts.

