Winter storm has tropical connections

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vigorous storm is set to move north and hit the southern coasts of Alaska as we head into Friday. This storm is laden with moisture, that originates just north of the state of Hawaii. All that tropical moisture and warmth is detouring north! Temperatures during the day will be from 35 to 45 and even overnight lows will stay above freezing through the weekend.

Warnings, advisories and watches for the mix of weather conditions are going to affect the state through the weekend.

The southeast panhandle has a flood watch and it encompasses the length of the archipelago. Dangerous amounts of rain will drench the panhandle area through Saturday night. Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is in the forecast, making it an “atmospheric river” type event.

Gusty winds in combination with blowing snow are the reasons for winter weather advisories in southwest and interior parts of the state.

