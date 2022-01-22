Advertisement

Alaska governor to give State of State speech Tuesday

Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a new public safety initiative on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:57 PM AKST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is set to give his fourth State of the State address on Tuesday.

The evening speech is set to be delivered before a joint session of the Legislature in Juneau, as is custom. The Senate earlier this week accepted the House’s invitation to gather for the speech, which will be held in the House chambers.

Dunleavy’s speech last year was delivered by video, which his office attributed to issues related to the pandemic. That speech also was given before the House had organized a majority. That didn’t happen until later.

Dunleavy made his first State of the State speech in 2019.

