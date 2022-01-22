Advertisement

Anchorage police investigating shots fired in Mountain View

By Megan Pacer
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:46 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the Mountain View neighborhood, and people are asked to avoid the area.

According to a community alert posted Friday evening, police responded to North Bliss Street to a report of shots fired. The street is closed between Thompson Avenue and Parsons Avenue.

Offices believe this was an isolated incident, though it is still under investigation. According to the release, a crime scene team is responding to process the scene.

“There have been no arrests at this time, and this is an active investigation,” police wrote in the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call police dispatch at 311 or leave an anonymous tip at anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

