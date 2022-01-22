Advertisement

Brown Jug installs ID scanners

Patronscan helps reduce theft
(KTUU)
By Rachel McPherron
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A successful pilot program that started a year ago at the Brown Jug at the intersection of Tudor Road and Elmore Road has employees and customers relieved.

The Patronscan ID scanning system has created a safer environment for both patrons and staff by reducing violence and theft by 92% according Afognak Commercial Group Vice President Ana Zisk.

“It has been a blessing all around. It’s been a blessing for our customers, it’s been a blessing for our employees who feel like they’re working and customers are shopping in a much safer environment,” Zisk said.

Since it’s initial success, five other scanners have been installed on Brown Jug locations on Tudor Road, Muldoon Road, Bragaw Street, Fireweed Lane and Downtown.

To gain entry into these locked Brown Jug stores, patrons flip over their IDs and place them underneath the Patronscan. Once the ID is underneath the scanner, a green light will show, meaning access has been granted. If a red light flashes, access had been denied.

“What is does is it prohibits folks with expired ID’s, or who are underage, or who are using a fake ID to get in.” Zisk said.

The Canadian software was tested in sub zero temperatures and built to withstand Alaskan weather. It can recognize IDs such as drivers licenses, foreign and domestic passports, and military IDs. Information from you ID is stored and the erased after 30 days.

Three more ‘Patronscan’ scanners are set to be installed this year at the Brown Jug locations at the intersection of Northern Lights Boulevard and Lake Otis Parkway, Minnesota Drive and Spenard Road, and Northern Lights Boulevard and Boniface Parkway.

