Kenai Peninsula Mayor Charlie Pierce joins race for Alaska governor

The Kenai Peninsula Borough building in Soldotna, Alaska.
The Kenai Peninsula Borough building in Soldotna, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM AKST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has thrown his hat in the ring to run in Alaska’s gubernatorial election, as a Republican challenger to incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

With his letter of intent filed with the Alaska Public Offices Commission on Friday, Pierce is the latest person to enter the race for Alaska governor. He joins Dunleavy in the race along with Anchorage Democrat Les Gara, Libertarian William “Billy” Toien, former Gov. Bill Walker, and Republican Rep. Christopher Kirka, who represents Wasilla in the Alaska Legislature.

Pierce has served as mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough since 2017, when he won in a runoff election by just 45 votes. Pierce is currently serving his second term as mayor, and terms out in 2023. Before that, he served on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

In his second term as mayor, Pierce gained attention for his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, including advocating the use of ivermectin, which has not been approved to treat COVID-19, during public meetings and over the radio.

