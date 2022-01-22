Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off coast of Unalaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Unalaska along the Aleutian Chain on Friday evening.

According to the U.S. Geologic Survey and the Alaska Earthquake Center, the quake stuck at 8:17 p.m. about 46 miles south of Unalaska, and about 13 miles deep.

Good evening AK! We have reviewed a M6.2 EQ at 8:17 pm, 46 miles S of Unalaska, with a depth of 13 miles. This event was felt in Unalaska. For more information, & to fill out a DYFI report, please go to https://t.co/1vNrGmemmk pic.twitter.com/aHHMI2hiIC — Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) January 22, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, there is no tsunami expected from this event.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M6.3 055mi S Dutch Harbor, Alaska 2017AKST Jan 21: Tsunami NOT expected



#NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 22, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

