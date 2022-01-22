Advertisement

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off coast of Unalaska

This graphic shows the location of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake off the coast of Unalaska on...
This graphic shows the location of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake off the coast of Unalaska on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.(Alaska's News Source Weather Team)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:58 PM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Unalaska along the Aleutian Chain on Friday evening.

According to the U.S. Geologic Survey and the Alaska Earthquake Center, the quake stuck at 8:17 p.m. about 46 miles south of Unalaska, and about 13 miles deep.

According to the National Weather Service, there is no tsunami expected from this event.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

