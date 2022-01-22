A warm, wet, windy, winter weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A widespread southerly flow is bringing in a round of warm, wet and windy weather to the state.

Rain has been steady and heavy in southeast Alaska through the day Friday. As of 7 pm, Juneau reported 2.53 inches of rain, 1.95 inches in Yakutat and Sitka has recorded over 3 and 3 quarters inches of rain for the day so far (3.75 inches). This rain is falling on snow and there is major melting occurring. This storm pattern pushes warm air, winds, and mixed rain and snow into the interior and west coast. A flood advisory has been issued for Montana creek, already at flood stage and rising. Water was reported in a garage in the Mendenhall valley.

As this storm continues to move across the state, winds and snow combine in the interior. A high wind warning affects Denali and the eastern Alaska Range. Wind chills over northern Alaska will drop to 50 to 55 below zero. And blizzard conditions will affect the northwest coast and the Bering Strait coast to St. Lawrence Island.

