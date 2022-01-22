Advertisement

A warm, wet, windy, winter weekend

Flooding a major concern in southeast
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:22 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A widespread southerly flow is bringing in a round of warm, wet and windy weather to the state.

Rain has been steady and heavy in southeast Alaska through the day Friday. As of 7 pm, Juneau reported 2.53 inches of rain, 1.95 inches in Yakutat and Sitka has recorded over 3 and 3 quarters inches of rain for the day so far (3.75 inches). This rain is falling on snow and there is major melting occurring. This storm pattern pushes warm air, winds, and mixed rain and snow into the interior and west coast. A flood advisory has been issued for Montana creek, already at flood stage and rising. Water was reported in a garage in the Mendenhall valley.

As this storm continues to move across the state, winds and snow combine in the interior. A high wind warning affects Denali and the eastern Alaska Range. Wind chills over northern Alaska will drop to 50 to 55 below zero. And blizzard conditions will affect the northwest coast and the Bering Strait coast to St. Lawrence Island.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho man charged with murder after DNA links him to 1985 Anchorage cold case
The Iditarod restart in Willow, Alaska.
Musher and truck collide near Willow leaving 1 sled dog dead, 3 injured
This graphic shows a magnitude 5.1 earthquake that struck across Cook Inlet from the Kenai...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes across Cook Inlet from Kenai Peninsula
A federal judge has ruled that Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration's firing of attorney Libby...
Federal judge rules Dunleavy’s ‘loyalty pledge’ termination of attorney was unconstitutional, in second such case
Anchorage police are asking for assistance from the public in locating 55-year-old Mi Jung...
Anchorage police searching for woman indicted on manslaughter charges after fatal collision

Latest News

Hillside winds-Melissa Frey 1-21-22
A warm, wet, windy, winter weekend
Snow, rain, wind, and warmth increase
Large storm to cause many problems this weekend
Snow, rain, wind, and warmth increase
Friday morning weathr with Joe
Homer sunset-Marshall Bullock JP 1-20-22
Winter storm has tropical connections