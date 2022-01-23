Fairbanks man charged in homicide case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested 22-year-old Takodah Veach of Fairbanks in Nenana on Saturday, after Veach was listed as a “person of interest” in the homicide investigation of a Tuesday night shooting in Fairbanks.

Veach is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Fairbanks Communications Director Teal Soden said via email on Saturday that Veach was brought to the Fairbanks Police Department by troopers, and that he will be taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center later Saturday night.

Fairbanks police received a report of a shooting on Slater Street on Jan. 19. On Wednesday, police reported that Veach was last seen in a 2007 Honda Accord, and that they had located the vehicle near Farmer’s Loop Road.

Police reported that 39-year-old Lee Kalloch was found dead in the apartment on Slater Street after they responded to the reported shooting, and that another woman had been shot in the legs during the incident.

