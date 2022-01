ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Subaru Forester drove through the front window of the Brown Jug liquor store on 2220 East Northern Lights Boulevard on Saturday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accident, and the store closed immediately after the collision occurred just after 3 p.m.

Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Brown Jug liquor store at 2220 East Northern Lights Boulevard closed after a Subaru Forester crashed through the front window. (Jeremy Kashatok)

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.