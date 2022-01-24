4 teens arrested in connection with N. Bliss St. shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department said Sunday that four teenagers, including a juvenile, are being held in connection with a shooting that happened in the area of the 500 block of N. Bliss St. in Anchorage and left another teen hospitalized.

Police said a 19-year-old suspect, two 18-year-old suspects, and one juvenile teenage suspect were in custody, with the first three remanded to the Anchorage Jail and the fourth facing charges that were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

According to APD, when officers responded to a report of shots fired and a possible injured person off N. Bliss St., at around 8 p.m. Friday evening, they found an unidentified juvenile female with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Emergency responders took the teen to a local hospital with what police called “life-threatening injuries.” Authorities have yet to release an update on her condition.

The four teens in custody are facing various charges, including but not limited to assault in multiple degrees as well as reckless endangerment. Police have not released a motive for the shooting, but said the incident appears isolated and the investigation remains ongoing.

