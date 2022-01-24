Four Mat-Su schools move to remote learning Monday
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:33 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District announced four school closures Monday morning due to icy road conditions.
The four schools will instead have a remote learning day, according to a Facebook post by the school district. The four schools affected are:
- Willow Elementary
- Talkeetna Elementary
- Trapper Creek Elementary
- Susitna Valley Jr/Sr High School
The Susitna Valley is expected to see above-freezing temperatures through Monday, with a possible cooling period to follow Monday night.
Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.