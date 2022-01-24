Advertisement

Four Mat-Su schools move to remote learning Monday

The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on Wednesday. Sept. 1, 2021 in Palmer, Alaska.(Jeremy Kashatok/Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:33 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District announced four school closures Monday morning due to icy road conditions.

The four schools will instead have a remote learning day, according to a Facebook post by the school district. The four schools affected are:

  • Willow Elementary
  • Talkeetna Elementary
  • Trapper Creek Elementary
  • Susitna Valley Jr/Sr High School

The Susitna Valley is expected to see above-freezing temperatures through Monday, with a possible cooling period to follow Monday night.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Brown Jug liquor store at 2220 East Northern Lights...
Vehicle driven into Anchorage liquor store
Alaska State Troopers arrested 22-year-old Takodah Veach of Fairbanks in Nenana on Saturday,...
Fairbanks man charged in homicide case
High Wind Warning for Turnagain Arm overnight, rain to snow Monday, then a return to more...
Continued mild and unsettled weather with increasing wind
Truckers enter Windsor, Ontario from Detroit.
Alaska lawmakers call on national leaders in Canada, US to get rid of vaccine mandates for truckers
Police say arrests have been made, with four teens in custody in connection with a Jan. 21...
4 teens arrested in connection with Mountain View shooting that sent teen girl to hospital

Latest News

Hospitality industry faces strains with a lack of staff
Winter job market shortages hit toward increased staffing shortages for summer
Icy roads, warm conditions and a wintry mess remain across Alaska
Monday, January 24 Morning Weather
Police say arrests have been made, with four teens in custody in connection with a Jan. 21...
4 teens arrested in connection with Mountain View shooting that sent teen girl to hospital
A Subaru Forester was driven through through the front window of the Brown Jug liquor store on...
Vehicle driven into Anchorage liquor store