Four Mat-Su schools move to remote learning Monday

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District announced four school closures Monday morning due to icy road conditions.

The four schools will instead have a remote learning day, according to a Facebook post by the school district. The four schools affected are:

Willow Elementary

Talkeetna Elementary

Trapper Creek Elementary

Susitna Valley Jr/Sr High School

The Susitna Valley is expected to see above-freezing temperatures through Monday, with a possible cooling period to follow Monday night.

